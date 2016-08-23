Matthew McConaughey has a YouTube channel that no one is watching

You wouldn’t think it would be possible for someone like Matthew McConaughey to go unnoticed anywhere, but the “True Detective” and “Interstellar” actor has been posting videos on YouTube for a year and isn’t getting many views.

McConaughey has a titular channel on YouTube that is verified and has six videos, four of which are vertical videos of the actor encouraging viewers to donate or take part in a charity for clean water or children’s education.

McConaughey has had the channel for a year and averages about 370,000 views per video.

The lowest view count (about 73,000) is for a trailer for “Kubo and the Two Strings,” in which he lends his voice, and the most-viewed (about 1.3 million) is a #GivingTuesday post that came with a chance to meet him.

He also only has about 73,000 subscribers.

His latest post was the trailer debut for the animated musical comedy “Sing,” which he also voices in.

The top commenter on Reddit that brought the account to many people’s attention says they’re “genuinely shocked” at the low views on the videos.

We are, too.

NOW WATCH: 7 things you missed in the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.