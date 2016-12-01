Matthew McConaughey surprised Texas college students by driving them home in a golf cart

You never know where Matthew McConaughey will show up these days.

Over the summer, the Oscar winner was in Rio cheering on Team USA, and now he’s been spotted on the campus of the University of Texas making sure students get home safe at night.

On Tuesday night, the University of Texas Student Government Facebook page posted a photo of McConaughey taking part in the school’s SURE Walk program by driving students home.



The SURE program offers a volunteer companion to accompany students from campus back home (SURE stands for “Students United for Rape Elimination”).

McConaughey took time out from getting started on the promotion for his upcoming movie “Gold” (coming out in limited release Christmas Day and wide January 27) to hitch a few kids to his golf cart.

We bet the kids were saying, “Alright, alright, alright.”

