Matthew McConaughey Is Open To A 'True Detective' Return

YouTube/HBO McConaughey said that even though he originally wouldn’t, that now he would potentially return.

Even though HBO hasn’t officially renewed True Detective yet, there is still plenty we know about the seemingly-inevitable Season 2.

Season 1 stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will not be returning as Rust Cohle and Marty Hart, with the season to focus on a completely different case with a new cast of characters.

While we wait for any official news from HBO, Matthew McConaughey revealed in a new interview that he signed on to do the show because it was only a one-season commitment, but now he is open to coming back.

When asked if he was always just set to star in one, eight-episode season, Matthew McConaughey revealed he would not have signed on if HBO wanted to lock him in for two or three years.

“That was always how I saw it. One season, eight episodes, a finite beginning, middle and end, goodbye, look forward to watching it. If HBO had wanted an option on me for a season 2 or 3, I wouldn’t have done it. I wouldn’t have walked into something where they could say, ‘We’ve got you for the next three years.'”

However, after working with series creator Nic Pizzolatto and director Cary Fukunaga, both of whom wrote and directed all eight Season 1 episodes, the actor revealed he would be open to returning.

“I liked True Detective the whole series and the experience of making it, so much that I’d be open to doing another one now. At the time, I was looking at six months and not beyond that. I don’t know of a feature film I’d sign for where I’m going to say, ‘If this works, you’ve got me whenever you want me for the next three years.'”

The actor also spoke about how the first two scripts drew him to sign on.

“I read those first two episodes, and the quality was so apparent, and had such an identity to it that even without reading the final six episodes, I felt this was going to be hard to screw up. The voices were so clear, if the writer just stays on this path, it was going to be hard to wreck this train. Maybe twice did I take a film project where I wasn’t happy with the entire script when I signed on. When you hear, ‘Here are some great ideas, here is what I want to do,’ I’m always like, ‘Show me on paper.’ With this guy, I read two scripts and could feel he knew exactly what this show was.”

However, he was initially sought out to play the Marty Hart character, although he was more drawn to Rust Cohle, while discussing how the series felt like one, very long movie.

“The only thing was, they wanted me for the Marty Hart part, and I liked the Rust Cohle part. The director, Cary Fukunaga, well I was a big fan of Sin Nombre. The fact that it was going to be those two, Nic and Cary, through all eight episodes? I would have been more scared if I was going to do something on TV with different directors and writers coming in. One director, one showrunner for a finite series made it feel like I was making a 450-page movie. As for TV, you don’t feel you are walking the plank anymore. The quality of drama on the small screen often surpasses the quality on the big screen now. I wasn’t approaching this thinking, ‘What is my image going to be and how might it change?’ It was, ‘Let me find quality, and then go and do quality.'”

While no cast members have been confirmed for Season 2, it has been rumoured that Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain are being sought for roles. We also reported last month that Season 2 will feature three lead actors, and will be set in “lesser-known” areas of California. Nic Pizzolatto revealed in that report that casting will begin this month.

Would you like to see Matthew McConaughey come back as Rust Cohle in True Detective? Chime in with your thoughts below.

