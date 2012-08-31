SPOTTED: A Super Skinny Matthew McConaughey On The Movie Set Of 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'

Instagram user phuqyhew captured this shot of actor Matthew McConaughey rocking a French-cuff shirt this morning on the set of “The Wolf of Wall Street”— a movie adaptation of Jordan Belfort’s best-selling memoir directed by Martin Scorsese.



For the movie, McConaughey is playing the part of Mark Hanna, the boss of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio).

The normally buff actor looks super skinny in the photo below.

Photo: Instagram user phuqyhew

According to ABC News, McConaughey is currently losing weight for filming upcoming movie “The Dallas Buyer’s Club” where he will play an AIDS patient who starts dealing drugs.

SEE ALSO: Check Out Photos Of Leonardo DiCaprio And Jonah Hill At Bank Of America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.