Matthew McConaughey reacts to the new Star Wars trailer in Interstellar mashup, and it's pure genius

Star Wars fans everywhere having been crushing hard on the new trailer for “The Force Awakens”.

It has already been viewed well over 23 million times alone on YouTube since its release on Thursday.

In fact it’s so awesome that it added $2 billion to Disney’s value.

One diehard even recreated the trailer with Lego. But this week a YouTuber took it even further.

User oskararnarson made a mash up of Interstellar, the 2014 science fiction epic film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matthew McConaughey, and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer – the product is pure genius.

It begins with McConaughey turning the screen on.

The trailer starts – big breath.

Opening scene – he’s in awe.

Then things start to get a little emotional.

And then a lot emotional.

Someone needs to give this guy a hug, or at least a tissue.

The initial wave of emotion passes and he starts to fan crush – hard.

It ends.

Wait… it ends!?

And he’s left wanting more – naturally.

Now see the video in full.

