Matthew McConaughey is having the best time at the Rio Olympics

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Matthew McConaughey at the Rio 2016 swimming events.

Matthew McConaughey is one of the many celebrities reveling in the 2016 Summer Olympics, but few have taken their fandom as far as the Oscar-winning actor.

Unlike most stars, who are tweeting about the games from the safety of their homes, McConaughey is in the streets of Brazil, braving the threat of the Zika virus to support Team U.S.A.

“I’m loving it,” McConaughey told the BBC. “Once the party has started, you’re not going to throw a better one than Brazil.”

Over the past few days, photographers at the Rio games have spotted McConaughey enjoying various Olympic events.

First, he cheered on the U.S. rugby team.

Then, in a Vine video on Monday, McConaughey relayed the following message to Team U.S.A.: “We’ll see you in the pool tonight.”





At the swimming events, photographers caught the actor in various states of excitement, confusion, and fervent patriotic expression.

When Ryan Seacrest asked McConaughey how he thought Brazil was handling the Olympics, the “Interstellar” actor replied, “I think they’re doing damn well.”

“The compass for Brazilians… is desire,” continued McConaughey, whose wife is Brazilian. “It feels safe. It feels fun. It’s damn well festive.”

