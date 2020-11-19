Matthew McConaughey responds after Kate Hudson revealed that kissing the actor onscreen in 'Fool's Gold' involved 'snot and wind'

Paramount Pictures Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.’

Matthew McConaughey agrees with Kate Hudson. Sharing a kiss onscreen in their films wasn’t necessarily the most romantic scenario offscreen.

We loved the duo in movies such as “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “Fool’s Gold,” but both actors have said in interviews that acting in the make out scenes weren’t necessarily fun.

Hudson told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop Podcast back in October that kissing McConaughey on “Fool’s Gold” often involved “snot and wind.”

And this week talking to Yahoo, McConaughey agreed that “we never got to have our nice romantic kiss.”

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson will forever be paired for their hot onscreen chemistry in movies such as “Fool’s Gold” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” but behind the scenes filming that passion didn’t come with the easiest of circumstances.

Back in October, Hudson revealed in a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop Podcast that her make out scenes with McConaughey were never great to shoot because they often involved “snot or wind.”

And McConaughey concurs. In an interview with Yahoo this week, McConaughey said that often the scenes when they had to kiss were not the most ideal, especially on the action-comedy “Fool’s Gold.”

“Here’s the scene: You’ve just jumped from the helicopter. You’re in the middle of the ocean. You go under the water. So on action, go into the water and then come up out of the water like you’re gasping for air,” McConaughey said. “You’re glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and [go] into an embrace.”

Hudson touched on the same scene when talking to Paltrow.

Warner Bros. Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in ‘Fool’s Gold.’

“When we were kissing in the end of ‘Fool’s Gold,’ we’re in the ocean. We had the plane crash. He just had snot all over his face,” she said.

McConaughey added that it was even obvious to the crew that the scenes often times didn’t work out.

“So you’re doing that and you’re like, ‘OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?'” McConaughey said.”[They’re] like, ‘No, we better do another take.’ So there were always elements that made it harder.”

McConaughey continued: “We never got to have our nice romantic kiss, yeah.”

For my two cents, if we’re going to spotlight the best makeout scene between McConaughey and Hudson it would be the bathroom scene in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Enjoy.

