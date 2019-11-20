Matthew McConaughey just launched an eco-friendly cabin in Sydney – and you'll soon be able to rent it out

Matthew McConaughey launched a eco-friendly cabin in Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Wild Turkey)

Oscar winning actor Matthew McConaughey launched an eco-friendly off-the-grid cabin in Sydney on Wednesday.

The cabin was designed by McConaughey together with Australians Chris and Cam Grant, founders of tiny house travel startup Unyoked.

The cabin was built with sustainable materials and is solar powered, and you’ll be able to rent it out once it moves to the New South Wales’ Central Coast.

The cabin was released as part of liquor brand Wild Turkey’s ‘With Thanks’ initiative to get more Aussies to “reconnect with the wild” while also protecting that same land for the future. Dubbed ‘The Reserve’, it was designed by McConaughey together with Aussie twins Chris and Cam Grant, the founders of tiny home startup, Unyoked.

Launched in Sydney on Wednesday, the cabin will move to the Central Coast where it will be able to be rented out. It was built with sustainable materials, is solar-powered and comes with a hidden bar. There’s even a wooden plaque above the bathroom door etched with the words ‘Longbranch Loo’, a nod to McConaughey’s own line of bourbon. But, what it doesn’t come with is wi-fi.

Inside ‘The Reserve’. Image: supplied. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Wild Turkey)

It’s just the latest project from McConaughey who, apart from his stellar acting career – starring in more than 40 films including “Dallas Buyers Club” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” – McConaughey also serves as creative director at Wild Turkey. If that wasn’t enough he’s also a film professor at the University of Texas and even co-created his own brand of bourbon, Wild Turkey Longbranch.

McConaughey was involved in the cabin’s design from conception through to construction. He also added his own personal touches to the inside including vintage books and a range of tapes that can be played in the cabin’s vintage cassette stereo system.

“I’ve always been in awe of Australia’s natural beauty,” McConaughey said in a statement. “My hope now is that The Reserve by Wild Turkey x Unyoked cabin will inspire Australians to reconnect with nature as an antidote to the frenetic pace of life.

McConaughey’s personalised music selection. (Photo by Brendon Thorne, Getty Images for Wild Turkey)

“I’m also proud that the cabin will form part of the Australian Wild Turkey ‘With Thanks’ initiative that will support people and organisations who demonstrate unwavering conviction to preserving and protecting Australia’s great wilderness and wildlife.”

McConaughey first met twin brothers Chris and Cam Grant during the filming of Wild Turkey’s global content series, “Talk Turkey”. The series shone a light on individuals showed “an unwavering conviction in doing things the right way – no matter how challenging” and the Grants were among only a handful of people selected.

Their startup, Unyoked offers cabins in the wilderness to get you to disconnect and unwind from your otherwise busy life. Chris Grant said working with McConaughey “was a true collaboration of minds”.

“We’re all on the same wavelength, McConaughey was like one of the team during the whole design and build of The Reserve. He brought a super creative energy and helped develop the philosophy behind the concept, while still helping people get unyoked, they’ll be doing it in a distinctly McConaughey and Wild Turkey way.

“We’re pretty excited to open it up and start helping more people disconnect from all those expectations of modern life and get off the grid when they need it most.”

The cabin will be on the Central Coast from December but you can start booking it now. A percentage of proceeds from the cabin and $1 from every bottle of McConaughey’s Longbranch brand sold in November and December will be donated to Unyoked’s charity partner, the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife, a non-government organisation that aims to protect Australia’s wildlife and wilderness.

