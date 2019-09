Criterion has just released footage from Matthew McConaughey’s 1993 audition for “Dazed and Confused.”

McConaughey was 23.

The audition features one of the film’s more notorious lines, when McConaughey declares, “that’s what I love about high school girls, man. I keep getting older, they stay the same age.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.