Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are one of Hollywood's longest-lasting couples. Here's a timeline of their fairytale relationship.

JB Lacroix / Getty Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves with their three children.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have been together since 2006 after meeting in a club in Los Angeles.

The couple welcomed their son Levi in 2008, their daughter, Vida, in 2012, and their son Livingston in 2010.

McConaughey and Alves tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2012 in Austin, Texas.

Today, the family of five is living in Austin, Texas, as they juggle work and homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew McConaughey has dated several high-profile actresses, including Ashley Judd, Sandra Bullock, and Penelope Cruz. But it was one supermodel that made him settle down and turned him into a family man.

McConaughey met actress and model Camila Alves â€” who came straight from Brazil when she was 15 â€” back in 2006. Over the past 14 years, the couple has had three children together and has become one of the longest-lasting celebrity couples in Hollywood.

Take a look back at how McConaughey and Alves’ love story began and find out where they are today.

2006: McConaughey and Alves met in a club in Los Angeles. The actor describes it as love at first sight.

Patrick McMullan / Getty One of the earliest public photos of the couple.

In 2006, McConaughey went out to a club on Sunset Boulevard with his friend Lance Armstrong in Los Angeles. There, the actor spotted Alves across the room and was instantly interested.

“I didn’t say, ‘Who is that.’ I said, ‘What is that,'” McConaughey told Oprah in 2020. “We had a great connection. I spoke better Spanish and Portuguese that night than I have since, you know what I mean?”

Alves doesn’t remember it as love at first sight, however.

“The first interaction, I did not know who he was,” Alves told Access Hollywood in 2012. “At the time he had a really long beard, and he had this rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn’t really realise who he was.”

Armstrong had to play wingman and introduce the two. That night, Alves decided to go home with McConaughey and slept in his guest bedroom.

2006: The pair had their first date at McConaughey’s house in Malibu.

Jemal Countess / Getty The pair had their first date in Malibu.

Three days after meeting, McConaughey invited Alves to his Malibu house and cooked her dinner, which they ate on the porch.

He told People Entertainment, “The next time after that, I wanted to go on another date. The next time after that, I wanted to go on another date.”

July 7, 2008: McConaughey and Alves welcomed their first child, a boy named Levi.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty McConaughey and Alves with their baby, Levi.

“A healthy baby boy was born,” McConaughey said in a statement at the time. “Camila and I were side-by-side the entire time. We are both tired and elated and are so happy to have created the greatest miracle in the world – having a child and making a family. Now comes the greatest adventure – raising one, together.”

The statement continued, “Our son was born at 6:22 pm, and this particular time represents my favourite verse in the book of Matthew in The Bible: ‘If thy eye be single, thy whole body will be full of light.'”

January 3, 2010: The couple had their second child, a baby girl named Vida.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty McConaughey and Alves with Levi and their new baby, Vida.

McConaughey and Alves announced they were expecting for the second time in June 2009. Their baby arrived early the next year, according to the actor’s website.

“‘Vida’ is Portuguese for ‘life’ and that’s what God gave us this morning,” McConaughey wrote on the site. “Camila’s recovering wonderfully, and we are both truly honoured to welcome this little lady into our family. Thanks for all of your well wishes and prayers along the way, another blessed day, we give thanks.”

2011: The couple built a mansion in Malibu together. “I found the woman I wanna do it with,” McConaughey said.

Jeff Vespa / Getty The couple in Malibu.

Together, they designed a house in Malibu that has a ton of entertainment space and a pathway to the beach.

“Before this, I had a super home in the Hollywood Hills that I did by myself – landscaping, detailing pretty much everything,” McConaughey told Esquire in 2011. “But that house was mine. And yeah, we coulda gone in there right away. Camila would have said, ‘Fine, don’t change a thing.’ But I thought, I found the woman I wanna do it with, the woman I wanna make a family with, hopefully, live our life out together. She needs to have 50% of that. I mean, it’s a lot easier for me to be at 100%. I’d always been 100%. It’s braver for me at 50%.”

Christmas Day 2011: McConaughey proposed to Alves, although, as he tells it, she didn’t say yes right away.

Joe Scarnici / Getty McConaughey and Alves in 2011.

The actor posted a picture of himself and Alves kissing in front of a Christmas tree on his WhoSay account with the words, “Just asked Camila to marry me, Merry Christmas.”

He shared the engagement story during an interview on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” in 2012.

“I had wrapped the engagement ring in about eight different boxes deep, so she would keep opening boxes to get with it,” he said. “We finally got to her, and I’m calling my family over. She gets to it, she opens it up, her eyes go wide. I take a knee and I ask her, ‘Will you marry me and take my name?'”

But, according to McConaughey, she didn’t say “yes” immediately.

“The first word out of her mouth was not ‘yes.’ I’m not gonna say what it was. But I did say, ‘Look, I’m down on a knee. I’ll stay here a while. I will outlast you.’ And I did! She conceded,” he said.

For most of their relationship, marriage was never part of the plan.

“I think it’s something that we evolved to,” Alves told People in 2012. “I was never the girl that grew up saying I want to get married. I actually told my parents to not expect me to get married.”

March 2012: The Alves-McConaughey family moved to Texas.

Doug Pensinger / Getty McConaughey and Alves in Texas.

At the Texas Film Hall of Fame event in Austin, Texas, in 2012, McConaughey announced he and his family moved to his home state of Texas.

“No one recognises you and no one asks you, ‘Hey, what do you do?’ because I don’t think anyone cares,” McConaughey said at the event in 2012. “Fridays show up sooner here. You want to get along in Austin, you want to get along in Texas, all you have to do is be yourself.”

June 9, 2012: The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony.

VALERY HACHE / Getty The couple in 2012.

The couple wed during a three-day event in Austin, Texas, with 120 people in attendance. The guest list included Reese Witherspoon and Woody Harrelson, according to People. Plus, the couple’s children – Levi and Vida – played important roles in the ceremony as ring bearer and flower girl.

“We decided to embrace the ritual of marriage as an opportunity and adventure we’ll take together,” McConaughey told People in 2012.

December 28, 2012: Alves gave birth to their third child, Livingston.

Rick Kern / Getty Alves pregnant with their third child.

“Camila gave birth to our third child yesterday morning,”McConaughey wrote on Twitter. “Our son, Livingston Alves McConaughey was born at 7:43 am on 12.28.12. He greeted the world at 9lbs. and 21 inches. Bless up and thank you for your well wishes. Happy New Year, and just keep livin, Camila and Matthew McConaughey.”

March 2, 2014: McConaughey thanked Alves in his first Oscar acceptance speech.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Matthew McConaughey at the 2014 Oscars with Alves and his mum, Kay.

In 2014, McConaughey won his first Academy Award for his portrayal of Ron Woodroof, an AIDS patient, in “Dallas Buyers Club.” When it was announced that he won the best actor Oscar, he jumped up and kissed Camila and then thanked her and their children in his speech.

“To my wife, Camila, and to my kids, Levi, Vida, and Mr. Stone, the courage and significance you give me every day I go out the door is unparalleled,” he said in the acceptance speech. “You are the four people in my life that I want to make the most proud of me. Thank you.”

“Mr. Stone” is his nickname for their youngest child, Livingston.

2015: Alves became an American citizen with her family by her side.

Camila Alves/ Twitter The day Alves became an American citizen.

“Happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country. #newuscitizen,”Alves wrote on Twitter.

McConaughey added on social media, “Congratulations Camila on getting your US citizenship today. Another fellow and great American.”

2017: McConaughey openly praised Alves for supporting him and moving the family to Thailand as he filmed “Gold.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty McConaughey and Alves at the premiere of ‘Gold’ in 2017.

When shooting his movie “Gold,” McConaughey brought his family to Thailand with him for the duration of filming. On the red carpet for the film’s premiere, McConaughey said he was thankful for his wife.

“You do all this work and people see it, and when they see it, they think you made it last week,” McConaughey told ET in 2017. “But some of us have been a part of it for five years. We picked up the family, uprooted everything, went to Thailand, did it, they came with me. I have a wife that thankfully tells me when I go to work, ‘Don’t look in the rearview mirror. Go do your work, get obsessed with that. I got it. I got your back.’ So it makes the whole process so much more enjoyable for me.”

2020: McConaughey shared how juggling work and their children during the coronavirus pandemic has meant little time for their relationship.

Getty Images Entertainment/ Stephen Lovekin Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey.

The family of five has been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic in their home in Austin, Texas. McConaughey said it’s been a busy time for him and Alves.

“Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids’ remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you’re doing meals and running around. I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers, and sometimes it will be at 9:30 at night or 10 o’clock when we actually look at each other and go, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’ ” McConaughey said on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” in 2020. “But she’s really good at scheduling and we’re getting a little bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us and saying, ‘Hey, from this time to this time don’t come knocking on the door. We’re gonna have our time.'”

2020: McConaughey said he would like “eight more” children.

Todd Williamson / Getty The McConaughey Alves Family.

Despite the mayhem, the actor has mentioned he would like more children.

“I’d like to have eight more kids,” he said as a panelist at the HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy event in 2020. “My wife’s not on the same page.”

But for right now, McConaughey said he is more than happy with what he has.

“I remember at 8 years old, it’s really the only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a dad,” he said on the panel. “I’ve got a large hand in shepherding my three children up until they’re 18 and out of the house. … That’s the thing I think I do most honorably is having three autonomous, conscientious, confident children.”

