Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

2006: McConaughey and Alves met in a club in Los Angeles. The actor describes it as love at first sight.

In 2006, McConaughey went out to a club on Sunset Boulevard with his friend Lance Armstrong in Los Angeles. There, the actor spotted Alves, a model and actress who came to the US from Brazil when she was 15 , across the room and was instantly interested.

“I didn’t say, ‘Who is that.’ I said, ‘What is that,'” McConaughey told Oprah Winfrey in 2020. “We had a great connection. I spoke better Spanish and Portuguese that night than I have since, you know what I mean?”

Alves doesn’t remember it as love at first sight, however.

“The first interaction, I did not know who he was,” Alves told Access Hollywood in 2012. “At the time he had a really long beard, and he had this rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn’t really realize who he was.”

Armstrong had to play wingman and introduce the two. That night, Alves decided to go home with McConaughey and slept in his guest bedroom.