Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

- Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves met in a club in Los Angeles in 2006.
- Ten years ago, on Christmas Day 2011, he proposed … although she didn’t accept right away.
- Today, the couple lives in Austin, Texas, with their three children.
“I didn’t say, ‘Who is that.’ I said, ‘What is that,'” McConaughey told Oprah Winfrey in 2020. “We had a great connection. I spoke better Spanish and Portuguese that night than I have since, you know what I mean?”
Alves doesn’t remember it as love at first sight, however.
“The first interaction, I did not know who he was,” Alves told Access Hollywood in 2012. “At the time he had a really long beard, and he had this rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn’t really realize who he was.”
Armstrong had to play wingman and introduce the two. That night, Alves decided to go home with McConaughey and slept in his guest bedroom.
He told People Entertainment, “The next time after that, I wanted to go on another date. The next time after that, I wanted to go on another date. And I’ve been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years.”
They welcomed their first child in 2008.
“A healthy baby boy was born,” McConaughey said in a statement at the time. “Camila and I were side-by-side the entire time. We are both tired and elated and are so happy to have created the greatest miracle in the world — having a child and making a family. Now comes the greatest adventure — raising one, together.”
The statement continued, “Our son was born at 6:22 pm, and this particular time represents my favorite verse in the book of Matthew in The Bible: ‘If thy eye be single, thy whole body will be full of light.'”
“‘Vida’ is Portuguese for ‘life’ and that’s what God gave us this morning,” McConaughey wrote on the site. “Camila’s recovering wonderfully, and we are both truly honored to welcome this little lady into our family. Thanks for all of your well wishes and prayers along the way, another blessed day, we give thanks.”
“Before this, I had a super home in the Hollywood Hills that I did by myself — landscaping, detailing pretty much everything,” McConaughey told Esquire in 2011. “But that house was mine. And yeah, we coulda gone in there right away. Camila would have said, ‘Fine, don’t change a thing.’ But I thought, I found the woman I wanna do it with, the woman I wanna make a family with, hopefully, live our life out together. She needs to have 50% of that. I mean, it’s a lot easier for me to be at 100%. I’d always been 100%. It’s braver for me at 50%.”
“I think it’s something that we evolved to,” Alves told People in 2012. “I was never the girl that grew up saying I want to get married. I actually told my parents to not expect me to get married.”
According to McConaughey’s 2020 memoir, “Greenlights,” it was questions from their son Levi that prompted thoughts of marriage.
“Why isn’t momma a McConaughey?” Levi asked his dad, according to McConaughey.
“Good question … I do want to marry Momma,” he responded. “I just don’t feel the need to. If I marry Momma, I wanna feel like I need to. I don’t wanna do it because that’s what we’re supposed to do, or because I merely want to, I wanna do it when that’s what I need to do.”
More questions followed, including: “Are you afraid to?”
Realizing he was, McConaughey sought guidance from his pastor and from family members in successful marriages. He ultimately realized marriage would allow him and Alves to “become three times what we were,” he said.
He shared the engagement story during an interview on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” in 2012.
“I had wrapped the engagement ring in about eight different boxes deep, so she would keep opening boxes to get with it,” he said. “We finally got to her, and I’m calling my family over. She gets to it, she opens it up, her eyes go wide. I take a knee and I ask her, ‘Will you marry me and take my name?'”
But, according to McConaughey, she didn’t say “yes” immediately.
“The first word out of her mouth was not ‘yes.’ I’m not gonna say what it was. But I did say, ‘Look, I’m down on a knee. I’ll stay here a while. I will outlast you.’ And I did! She conceded,” he said.
“No one recognizes you and no one asks you, ‘Hey, what do you do?’ because I don’t think anyone cares,” McConaughey said at the event in 2012. “Fridays show up sooner here. You want to get along in Austin, you want to get along in Texas, all you have to do is be yourself.”
“We decided to embrace the ritual of marriage as an opportunity and adventure we’ll take together,” McConaughey told People in 2012.
“To my wife, Camila, and to my kids, Levi, Vida, and Mr. Stone, the courage and significance you give me every day I go out the door is unparalleled,” he said in the acceptance speech. “You are the four people in my life that I want to make the most proud of me. Thank you.”
“Mr. Stone” is his nickname for their youngest child, Livingston.
McConaughey added on social media, “Congratulations Camila on getting your US citizenship today. Another fellow and great American.”
“You do all this work and people see it, and when they see it, they think you made it last week,” McConaughey told ET in 2017. “But some of us have been a part of it for five years. We picked up the family, uprooted everything, went to Thailand, did it, they came with me. I have a wife that thankfully tells me when I go to work, ‘Don’t look in the rearview mirror. Go do your work, get obsessed with that. I got it. I got your back.’ So it makes the whole process so much more enjoyable for me.”
“I’d like to have eight more kids,” he said as a panelist at the HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy event in 2020. “My wife’s not on the same page.”
But for right now, McConaughey said he is more than happy with what he has.
“I remember at 8 years old, it’s really the only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a dad,” he said on the panel. “I’ve got a large hand in shepherding my three children up until they’re 18 and out of the house. … That’s the thing I think I do most honorably is having three autonomous, conscientious, confident children.”
“Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids’ remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you’re doing meals and running around. I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers, and sometimes it’ll be at 9:30 at night or 10 o’clock when we actually look at each other and go, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’ ” McConaughey said on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” in 2020. “But she’s really good at scheduling and we’re getting a little bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us and saying, ‘Hey, from this time to this time don’t come knocking on the door. We’re gonna have our time.'”
He also shared his outlook on how to keep a happy home.
“Don’t make a straight line crooked,” he said. “If things are going well, keep catching green lights. If they’re not, deal with them soon so they don’t bubble up and get you later.”