Matthew McConaughey Wins Best Actor For 'Dallas Buyers Club'

Matthew McConaughey took home Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club.”

He beat Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Robert Redford.

This is the actor’s first Golden Globe win.

The film follows McConaughey as Ron Woodroof who starts smuggling AIDS patients experimental, unapproved drugs after being diagnosed with the disease.

