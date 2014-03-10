'SNL' Parodies Matthew McConaughey And 'Putin's Best Friends' On 'Weekend Update'

Cecily Strong and Colin Jost opened “Weekend Update” by inviting Matthew McConaughey (played by Taran Killam) on the news show.

After the anchors congratulated the actor on his Oscar win, McConaughey responded in true McConaughey form, “Don’t congratulate me, congratulate the man I was a week ago. Congratulate the man I’m chasing.”

McConaughey then continued to talk about “True Detective,” his family, and career — all while making absolutely zero sense. Watch Killam’s incredible impression below:

Cecily Strong then interviewed “Vladimir Putin’s best friends from growing up,” expertly played by Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen, who made a return cameo.

While they first tried to defend their friend by saying, “He’s a great guy, he makes us laugh, he likes to hang out and talk,” the two quickly change their tune, explaining “I will say, I wish when he invited us to things, he didn’t invite, like, all of his other friends.”

Watch the funny segment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.