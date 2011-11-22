Here's What Happens When You're Late To Work At Bank Of America's Asia Offices

Photo: Photoshop by Business Insider

When Bank of America’s investment bankers based in Hong Kong arrive late to work these days, they will find a little note from their new boss.Matthew Koder, who was poached from Swiss banking giant UBS’s London operations back in March, likes to slap Post-It notes saying “good afternoon” on his employees’ computer screens when they come in late, according to Reuters.



That will certainly get you in the office on time.

Koder, who now serves as Bank of America’s head of Asia Pacific global corporate and investment banking, is described as a fast-talking and intense banker.

It sounds like he’s really trying to shake things up in the BofA Asia offices.

Here’s some fun facts about him [via Reuters]

He’s a native of Australia.

He holds a commerce degree from the University of New South Wales with honours in finance.

He’s a rare book collector.

He is an avid boxer.

He re-married to one of the daughters of Canning Fok, a managing director of Hutchison Whampoa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.