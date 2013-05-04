The Great Social Media Implosion Of 2013 [CHART]

The big story in media today involved the world of big media Social Media Editors (people whose job it is to help their respective media organisations be active and noticed on social networks like Twitter and Facebook).



Former Reuters social media editor Matthew Keys tweeted publicly a direct message he received some time back from Jared Keller, who up until this afternoon held a similar job at Bloomberg.

Confused?

Hilary Sargent who runs the site Chartgirl let us run her complete chart-based guide to the Social Media Implosion Of 2013.

You may wish to click the chart to get taken to a larger version of the chart.

