INDICTMENT: Reuters Editor Told Anonymous To 'Go F--- Some S--- Up'

Photo: Twitter/@TheMatthewKeys

Matthew Keys, a deputy social media editor at Reuters, has been charged with helping Anonymous hack the Tribune’s website.The allegations against Keys, a former web producer for a Tribune Co.-owned TV station, are pretty damning. According to the indictment, Keys corresponded with Anonymous members on an Internet chat form called #internetfeds, where he used the nickname AESCracked.



He allegedly identified himself as a former Tribune employee, gave them the password and then told them to “go f—- some shit up,” according to the indictment.

Keys, who has a huge presence on Twitter, was fired from the Tribune Company in October 2010, according to the Justice Department.

The indictment included this sample of their online conversation:

Photo: Justice Department Indictment

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.