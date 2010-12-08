Both Of These Hedge Fund Managers Want To Buy The Phoenix Coyotes

Keith McCullough spoke many times last year about his interest in buying the Phoenix Coyotes.



Last we heard, the hedge fund manager (of Falconhedge) turned entrepreneur had bid for the team, but never completed a purchase.

Now, the latest news about the team says that Matthew Hulsizer, also a hedge fund manager (of PEAK6), got his bid to buy the team approved in a preliminary hearing.

But it looks like McCullough might be involved.

The NHL site Fanhouse says that Hulsizer expects to take on minority partners – some of whom are members of the Ice Edge group that failed to complete a purchase of the team.

Ice Edge is the company McCullough set up in order to buy the Coyotes.

So will they team up – or hash it out?

Obviously, we hope the latter, so we asked Mccullough’s spokesman, “Is it war?”

“No comment,” he said.

