"Lost" Star Matthew Fox May Have Punched A Woman In Cleveland This Weekend

This is not going to help with his post-“Lost” acting career.Matthew Fox was reportedly detained by cops in Cleveland, OH after assaulting a woman who would let him on a party bus, TMZ is reporting.



The actor allegedly tried to hop on the bus — of which he was NOT an invited guest — when the woman driving the bus attempted to block his entry.

His response?

Punching her “in the breast and the ‘stomach area.'”

For her part, the woman was able to fight back, hitting him “in the mouth…causing a cut on his lip.”

Fox was released with no formal arrests were made and “the matter remains under investigation.” according to TMZ.

