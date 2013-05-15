Matthew Flannery Faced Hacking Charges This Wednesday Morning In Sydney Court

Matthew Flannery, self-proclaimed leader of hacking group LulzSec, appeared before Sydney Central Local Court this morning to face charges of illegally accessing the website of Narrabri Shire Council on three separate occasions on April 9 and 11, reports the Australian Financial Review.



On April 23, after a two-week investigation, he was apprehended and later given bail.

Mr Flannery was alleged by the AFP to have caused “unauthorised modification of data held in a computer, to wit, a website belonging to Narrabri Shire Council, knowing the modification was unauthorised and being reckless as to whether the modification impairs it will impair access to that or any other data held in any computer or the reliability, security or operation, of any such data the modification occurring under the following circumstances on Tuesday, April 9, 2013 uploaded a file that modified the security of the server”, with two similar charges laid for two subsequent attempts to access the website on April 11.

Upon leaving the court, Mr Flannery refused to comment.

He is scheduled to appear before Woy Woy Local Court on August 6.

