Meet The Citi Banker Running For Cosmo's "Bachelor Of The Year"

Matthew DiGiacobbe, a loan specialist at Citibank in Wilmington, Delaware, is running for Cosmo’s “Bachelor of the Year.”



Highlights from his profile include his answers to the following:

In his spare time: “I hit the gym. I like to work out.”

Girlie guilty pleasure: “Twilight. I’m definitely a fan.”

Chick compliment he craves: “That I’m funny. Tell me that I make you laugh.”

Underwear style: “Boxer briefs”

Do you manscape? “Yes.”

And of course another highlight is his shirtless pic.

At first this seems pretty harmless – 50 guys run to be the winner of this competition every year.

We assume there’s a monetary gain (and probably a few extra dates, considering their emails are posted on their profiles) to be had by the prize, which is an extra profit any Wall Streeter should be proud of. And it’s competitive – also a big part of Wall Street.

But remember when an attractive woman dressed sexy at Citibank? Fired. Morgan Stanley analyst posed nude in a gay men’s magazine? Fired.

So will this get DiGiacobbe fired from Citibank?

Who knows, but maybe. Banks have fired people for less – like being overly friendly in the subway.

Via DelawareOnline

