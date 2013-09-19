22-Year-Old Who Confessed To Drunk Driving Death In YouTube Video Changes His Plea To Guilty

Screenshot Matthew Cordle, center

The 22-year-old who confessed to killing someone in a drunk driving accident in Ohio changed his plea to guilty in court on Wednesday.

Last week, Matthew Cordle entered a plea of not guilty after confessing to drunk driving in a video for nonprofit startup Because I Said I Would. He drove the wrong way down a street and struck 61-year-old Vincent Canzani’s Jeep, killing him, according to the Associated Press.

Cordle has now changed his plea to guilty, which was apparently his plan all along. He said that he entered a rehab program after the crash.

He initially blindsided the judge with the not guilty plea. Cordle apparently wanted the case reassigned to a trial judge, at which point he would plead guilty.

Cordle’s video confession, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube, is embedded below:

