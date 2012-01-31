Ferris Bueller's Day Off Gets A Sequel?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It might have taken over 25 years, but Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is getting a sequel by way of a Super Bowl commercial.

Last week, a mysterious 10-second teaser featuring Matthew Broderick stating the classic, “How could I handle work on a day like today” was released on the internet for an un-named brand’s Super Bowl commercial. The mystery lasted for about 10 minutes until Jalopnik reported that the Bueller-themed spot was for a Honda ad.

The commercial, produced by Hangover writer/director Todd Phillips, features Broderick playing hooky from work and gallivanting around the city in his CR-V. (Sorry Honda, try as you might, an SUV doesn’t quite compare to a Ferrari).

Apart from the car references, Honda alleges that the ad includes over two dozen shout-outs to the original film. Instead of staring at a Seurat, for example, Broderick is transfixed by a stuffed Walrus in a science museum… which could actually be a double homage since in the original film, Ferris Bueller declares that like John Lennon, “I could be the the walrus, but it still wouldn’t change the fact that I don’t own a car!”

Which brings us to our next point — is the ad too insider-y?

Let us know what you think in the comments and tell us your favourite film references.

Click here to see a full list of the Super Bowl ads>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.