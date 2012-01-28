UPDATE: Matthew Broderick Will Reprise 'Ferris Bueller' In Honda Super Bowl Ad*

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This teaser makes it seem like Matthew Broderick will be starring as Ferris Bueller once again, this time in a Super Bowl spot. He’s not going to work, so we can assume that the spot will include some of his trademark mischief.

It is uncertain what company released the video, the only clue to the company’s identity being a YouTube page set up for the teaser and three other scenes from the 1988 classic. The video’s information section says only:

“Stick it out until the Super Bowl, or take a “day off” on Monday and catch the big reveal.”

Update: Jalopnik has reported that Honda has hired Broderick for a Ferris Bueller Super Bowl reprise. So instead of stealing Cameron’s dad’s Ferrari, he’ll take the Honda CR-V. Jalopnik also reported that HOnda has hired The Hangover writer/director Todd Phillips.

