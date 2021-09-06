Venture capitalist Matthew Ball explains his ‘metaverse’ vision, touts Apple and Facebook, and trumpets crypto in a new interview. Here are the 14 best quotes.

Matthew Ball. RealVision

Venture capitalist Matthew Ball discussed the “metaverse” and the companies shaping it.

Apple and Facebook are well placed to capitalize on the next generation of the internet, he said.

Ball discussed the potential roles of NFTs and crypto, and how virtual reality can transform education.

Venture capitalist Matthew Ball has shot to fame for his grand prediction of a “metaverse” – a “quasi-successor state to the mobile internet” that brings together hardware, content, payments, networking, and other technologies in a virtual space.

Ball laid out his vision, why he expects video games and cryptocurrencies to play a major role, and how some of the world’s largest technology companies are shaping the metaverse in a recent RealVision interview.

The former head of strategy at Amazon Studios, who now serves as the managing partner of EpyllionCo and a venture partner at Makers Fund, also discussed the hype around non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and outlined how virtual reality can revolutionize education.

Here are Ball’s 14 best quotes from the interview, lightly edited and condensed for clarity:

1. “The metaverse is best understood as the shift of computing and interaction from a device in your pocket into a virtual simulation.”

2. “No one really expected the next generation of the internet would come from mobile gaming, and yet here we are.”

3. “Games and game engines are starting to move to the forefront of the metaverse. I would extend this to any of the major crypto projects. Bored Apes, CryptoPunks, Axie Infinity, everything that’s happening at Dapper Labs – it’s very clear that games are the centerpiece here.”

4. “Games companies have the tools for complex simulation and rendering, they’ve designed games to be fun, and they’re incredibly powerful at incentivization, another area in which crypto has shown itself to be very effective.” – explaining why the makers of games such as Fortnite and Roblox are leading the way in building metaverses.

5. “Virtual worlds have been destigmatized as a result of COVID in a truly unique way. COVID has legitimized time in virtual worlds in a way that almost no other event could have.”

6. “The metaverse is not just a ‘new Americas’ in that it’s more real estate. It’s a new canvas for individuals. It’s more like discovering the solar system, the galaxy.”

7. “I don’t want to argue that our future is running around like a T-rex crossed with a banana shooting guns at one another in this Wall-E dystopian utopia. It’s a new place where we can build in a way that is tethered to no reality and no physics that we’ve ever had before.”

8. “The memeification of NFTs has elements of speculation, there are going to be elements that lead nowhere. And yet it’s very clear that it’s pioneering structural change in our economy.”

9. “As the dominant access path to the internet, they have extraordinary hard, soft, and accidental power. The policies they enforce, the takes they collect, the technologies they allow, the standards and protocols they support or do not, fundamentally shape the development of the entire rest of the metaverse ecosystem.” – emphasizing the influence that Big Tech companies have in molding the metaverse.

10. “Apple looks at this as an area where its existing advantages – plus its ability to adversely affect everyone who wants to build off its devices, and to have a cheaper, smaller, and probably better AR device – positions it as the best player to participate in any virtual, extended, or augmented-reality future.”

11. “Facebook, as the dominant identity platform globally, plus the dominant social graph, seems incredibly well positioned. It’s truly difficult to express the significance of its extraordinary investments in VR. Mark Zuckerberg basically said – in a brilliant example of founder conviction, ability, resources, and commitment – ‘You can all stop investing, I’m not going to.'”

12. “Google is not unaware of what this future looks like. It has invested extensively in dark fiber, in virtualization, in cloud computing, in extended-reality devices. I wouldn’t say that a clear strategy exists today, or that it has the most intuitive set of assets compared to a Facebook, Apple, or even Amazon. But it’s doubtless going to be working towards this.”

13. “If we’ve learned anything from 40 years of the internet, it’s that understanding the ricochet consequences of a technological innovation is really hard. And yet, if the baseline purpose is data collection, or ads, or selling things, or controlling your billing relationships, the ricochets are probably not favorable.”

14. “We’re no longer talking about baking-soda-and-vinegar volcanoes, we are talking about a literal volcano, one that you can interrogate, that you can agitate, that you can understand at a microscopic level. Everything we thought of as the Magic School Bus starts to become real.” – predicting virtual reality will allow a single teacher to instruct millions of students worldwide using tools unavailable in a physical classroom.