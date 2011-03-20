The Coast Guard Is Investigating A Possible Brand New, Big Oil Spill In The Gulf

Joe Weisenthal

On top of everything else, some potentially troublesome environmental news out of the Gulf of Mexico again.

The Times Picayune is reporting that the Coast Guard is investigating reports of a brand new deepwater oil spill.

Multiple callers have reported that they have seen a huge sheen of oil not far from a deepwater rig. According to Judson Parker at Examiner.com, the potentially leaky rig is the Matterhorn SeaStar owned by W&T offshore.

Details remain scarce. It is interesting that as oil rallied late in the day on Friday, shares of W&T Offshore tanked hard into the close. (via @nictrades and @stocksage1)

chart

