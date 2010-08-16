Matterhorn Asset Management: Here's 7 Reasons Why The Coming Hyperinflationary Depression Will Be WAY Worse Than Japan

Looking for some cheery Monday morning reading?



Don’t read the latest from Matterhorn Asset Management, whose latest letter newsletter is titled THERE WILL BE NO DOUBLE DIP (because it will be way, way worse).

A lot of it is your standard anti-Fed, pro-gold, there’s-too-much-debt doom mongering. However, the following reasons why the coming US economic period will be much worse than Japan’s are interesting, since this has been the subject of so much discussion of late.

In the early 1990s Japan could still export their production to the rest of the world.

In the current downturn all countries (even China and India) will suffer and there will be no one to export the problems to.

The ability to export made Japan a creditor nation with major payment surpluses. US are a major debtor and have been for 25 years.

Japan had a very high personal savings ratio at the time (which has now disappeared). US has had a declining savings rate for years (the US savings rate is now going up which it always does in a downturn).

The balance of payments and the personal savings surpluses made it possible for Japan to finance their budget deficit without resorting to QE. Very soon he US will only be able to finance their deficits with QE and so will most of the rest of the Western world.

Japanese unemployment in 1992 was 2% and went slowly up to 5% by 2000 where it is now. Real US unemployment is 22% and increasing.

Many major sovereign states are now virtually bankrupt and the financial system is on life support. This was not the case in the 1990s.

Of course, finances aside our economy is already in much worse shape than Japan’s as simply measured by conventional measures like unemployment and equality, so it won’t take much, it would seem, to create a decade of pan demonstrably worse than Japan.

Read the whole letter here >

(via @tase_arbitrage)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.