Renzi: 'I will tender my resignation to the president'

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi formally announced his resignation after losing a referendum based on his constitutional reform proposals.

“Italy has chosen. Now it’s up to those who won to make proposals,” Renzi said during a press conference at Palazzo Chigi, the prime minster’s residence, in Rome. “I take all responsibility for the defeat.”

Around 60% voted for ‘No’ in the referendum.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

