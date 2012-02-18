Mattel Will Sell A William & Kate Version Of Barbie—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Mattel / PR handout

Mattel will sell a Prince William and Kate Middleton version of its Barbie dolls for $100, starting in April.Twitter will launch its self-serve ad program to 10,000 small businesses tonight, Ad Age says: “As is the case for any of Twitter’s current 3,000 advertisers, small businesses can set bids for promoted accounts on a cost-per-follower basis and for promoted tweets on a cost-per-engagement basis, so they only pay in the latter case when users actively engage with the tweet in some way (by retweeting it, for instance.)”



Kimberly-Clark uses “baby bloggers” to promote Huggies on Tumblr.

Canadians prefer old media, such as newspapers, to social media.

Deutsch LA officially makes Jerome Austria EVP/group digital creative director on the Volkswagen account.

Aude Gandon, the Paris-based L’Oréal worldwide account director at McCann Erickson, is leaving to join Publicis Worldwide, which Adweek says won’t help the agency’s troubled relationship with the client.

Ogilvy & Mather in Chicago has recruited Lee Newman as its new president. Newman was managing director of Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam.

Spin, the alternative music bible that ruled the 1990s but has struggled with a loss of ad pages of late, will relaunch in a new larger format published just six times per year.

