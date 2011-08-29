New Sweatshop Scandals For Disney, Mattel And Apple

Photo: derek t green via flickr

Disney has launched a probe in response to accusations of abusive labour conditions in China, according to The Guardian.The report by SACOM accused Sturdy Products, which manufactures Disney’s popular Cars toys, of using child labour and requiring staff to work three times the overtime allowed by Chinese law. SACOM learned from employee interviews that one worker killed herself after being yelled at by her bosses. Other workers expressed concern over working with toxic chemicals.



The Sturdy factory in Shenzen also makes products for Mattel and Fisher Price.

Workers were interviewed away from the factory and an investigator spent a month working inside the factory finding:

Workers as young as 14 years old.

Frequent excessive overtime.

Abusive working environment. Employees being shouted at and denied medical attention.

Poor safety regulations. Hiding poisons during audits.

Staff being paid to lie about factory conditions during audits.

Following a rash of suicides at Foxconn earlier this year and the installation of robots to replace less-skilled workers, this investigation highlights the continuing issue of workers rights in China.

SACOM also issued a statement reminding the public that Apple CEO Steve Jobs has yet to address poisoned worker issues at the Wintek factory in Suzhou, China. SACOM expressed hope Jobs successor would address these issues when he enters the top spot at Apple.

