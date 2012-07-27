JP Morgan Just Named Matt Zames COO Along With Mortgage Head Frank Bisignano

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

This just in from Bloomberg TV, Matt Zames, JP Morgan’s new London Chief Investment Officer, has been named COO of the bank.He’ll share his new post with Frank Bisignano, who has spent 7 years at the bank, was just named the head of its mortgage business in February. Bisignano also handles real estate and technology at JPM.



Zames, as we know, was promoted after take Ina Drew’s spot after JP Morgan’s London Chief Investment Office suffered an embarrassing $2 billion trading loss. Consider this management shake up part of the continued fall out from that disaster.

