Here's How You Can Tell A Story Was Reviewed By Bloomberg's Notoriously Strict Editor, Matt Winkler

An anonymous Bloomberg News employee sent a letter to Jim Romenesko on how to tell if their bow-tie wearing editor-in-chief Matt Winkler has reviewed a story.



Winkler is known for his hatred of the words “but” and “announce” and his uber strict rule book “The Bloomberg Way,”

The unnamed reporter, who references this story “Moody’s Defied As Banks Advance Among Investors”, reveals how to examine the language for Winker fingerprints.

Language: Again, you see language that would never get through Bloomberg straight-up style unless Winkler made it so. His Weekly Notes forever whittle away words and expressions that we can use, and here we have a *gasp* adverb in “dutifully” and gamely artistic turns of phrase like “declarations of calamity” and “little different from a coin flip.” It’s a good story, actually, I’m just jealous that I’m not able to use words and phrases like this without being called out for making Bloomberg News “forever contaminated” (yes, he used that expression in his Weekly Notes internal style memo).

Actually what’s missing to make this a truly Winkler-esque story is the truly obtuse headline — this one is OK. The strangest headlines are usually dictated by him to underlings, and are a jumble of gerunds and obscure company names. T

