Matt Taibbi Slams Naked Short Selling Again On Imus

Matt Taibbi of Rolling Stone went on Imus this morning to continue his critique of naked short selling, a subject that has sparked plenty of discussion. He repeats his claim that the practice is dangerous and amounts to counterfeiting stocks.



Later in the interview, Taibbi says naked shorting makes people around the world think “American capital markets are dirty,” and that the Obama administration has pushed out the progressive voices that would effectively regulate the market.

“He had people like Austan Goolsbee working for him during the campaign and a lot of these sort of progressive economic people and as soon as he got elected, he sent all those people to Siberia.”



