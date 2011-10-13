MATT TAIBBI: Here's Why Wall St. Protesters' Lack Of Message Is Actually Ingenious

The biggest criticism the Occupy Wall St. protesters are facing is that their movement lacks a message.



What are they protesting?

Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi, who spent some time down there for a article, tells Don Imus he believes this is actually a pretty brilliant tactical move on their part.

“They’re very adamant about the fact they specifically do not wants leaders, they do not want to have demands, and they do not want to have a specific message. At first I thought that was crazy, but now I kind of get it. Everyone around the country right now is asking ‘what do these people want?’ and was anybody asking that question a month ago? Nobody was.

And I think what’s going to happen is, as this movement gets bigger and bigger and bigger, and there’s more public disorder in all of these cities everybody’s going to be thinking, what do these people want, what can we give them to quiet them down, and it’s just increasing their future bargaining position.”

Taibbi also sees the protesters as less angry about Wall St. per se than deeply disappointed former Obama supporters who put all this energy into supporting him only to get the same old government.

Exchange starts about the 5 min mark.

