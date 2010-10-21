Matt Taibbi: There Was A "Little Bit" Of Hyperbole In My Goldman Article

Nobody has done more to damage the Goldman Sachs brand that Matt Taibbi, whose famous Vampire Squid article for Rolling Stone in April last summer presaged a tailspin in the company’s standing.



Taibbi is the subject of a profile and interview by NY Observer report Max Abelson.

As for the article:

The Goldman blockbuster, with its majestic and lurid vampire-squid opening, was one of his first Wall Street articles. “I don’t know, I was trying to come up with an image,” he said about its huge metaphor. “It was originally just a throwaway line, and they put it up at the top.”

“From tech stocks to high gas prices, Goldman Sachs has engineered every major market manipulation since the Great Depression—and they’re about to do it again,” the article, called “The Great American Bubble Machine,” said in its subhead. “I mean,” Mr. Taibbi said later, grinning, during an interview with WNYC, “there was a little bit of hyperbole that went into the headline-making there.”

