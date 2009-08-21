Matt Taibbi Tangles With Maria Bartiromo Over Health Care

After shredding Goldman Sachs, journalist Matt Taibbi has moved on to health care.



His article in the upcoming issue of Rolling Stone, “Sick and Wrong: How Washington is screwing up health care reform — and why it may take a revolt to fix it,” describes just how broken the system is and how lawmakers aren’t likely to make meaningful changes.

The full text isn’t out yet, but RS sums up Taibbi’s argument here:

America’s disastrous health care system is responsible for incalculable amounts of illness, death, lost productivity and federal deficit — not to mention anxiety, anger and disgrace. And it’s not going to get fixed, writes Matt Taibbi in the new issue of Rolling Stone, because it’s encased in another failed system: the U.S. government. Rather than attempt to remedy the problem this summer, our government sat down and demonstrated its dizzying ineptitude. “We might look back on this summer someday and think of it as the moment when our government lost us for good,” writes Taibbi. “It was that bad.”

Watch Taibbi tangle with CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo on Morning Joe:

