Matt Taibbi: Yesterday Will Go Down As A Truly Sad Day

Yesterday Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi wrote a rare, conciliatory, and maybe a little strange essay about the Presidential race and party division.



His point was that no matter who won the election, the country would lose because Americans hated each other so intensely for so long. We all told lies, we all laid blame, and we did it all on purpose.

OK, that sounds like Taibbi, but then it gets strange.

From Rolling Stone:

When push comes to shove, we all should know most Americans want the same things, but just disagree on how to get there, which is why it should be OK to not panic if the other party wins. If some foreign agent attacks us, I seriously doubt a president Mitt Romney would wave the white flag and invite the enemy in. Right? He’ll try his best as Commander-in-chief, just like Obama has, and just like Bush did, and Clinton did, and Reagan did and so on.

That should be the way we think. We should be confident that whoever wins has our collective best interests at heart, even if we don’t agree with his or her ideology, the same way we reflexively assume that the pilot of any plane we board doesn’t want to fly us into a mountain.

But we don’t make that assumption about our politicians anymore... People today on both sides are genuinely terrified of a wrong outcome in this election. They’ve been whipped into a state of panic – people everywhere are freaking out and muttering to themselves and firing off vitriolic emails. That’s incredibly sad. As a member of the media, I feel sick about it. I think all of us in this business owe America a hug, or something . . . All of this has gone too far, and man, we’d better pray this doesn’t end in a 2000-style mess tonight.

So, who’s lining up for that hug?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.