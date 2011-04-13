Matt Taibbi Disses John Mack's Looks

In an article about the government’s TALF program paying $220 million to Christy Mack and Susan Karches, Matt Taibbi uses his trademark metaphor skills — the same ones that coined Goldman Sachs the “vampire squid” — to burn Morgan Stanley Chairman John Mack.



According to Taibbi,

John, a Lebanese-American nicknamed “Mack the Knife” for his legendary passion for firing people, has one of the most recognisable faces on Wall Street, physically resembling a crumpled, half-burned baked potato with a pair of overturned furry horseshoes for eyebrows.

At the same time, he’s complimentary (sort of) of Mack’s wife’s, Christy’s, appearance:

Christy is thin, blond and rich.

What does this mean? Our take is that Taibbi blames Christy’s husband for her abuse of the TALF stimulus program.

(Or maybe he’s scared of looking the same in a few years.)

