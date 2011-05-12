Matt Taibbi's New Takedown Of Goldman Sachs Is Out

It’s been almost two years since Rolling Stone first published Matt Taibbi’s takedown of Goldman Sachs, “The Great American Bubble Machine.”



Yes, the story which gave birth to the one of the most vivid (and hyperbolic) sentences ever: “The world’s most powerful investment bank is a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.”

Unfortunately for Goldman, it stuck.

So they can’t be too excited for the latest issue of Rolling Stone, in which Taibbi’s latest Goldman assault features.

“The People vs. Goldman Sachs,” is already online.

The story argues that the Senate subcommittee’s report on the financial crisis “is enough evidence for Goldman Sachs to stand trial.”

And we can’t say, after the “Bubble Machine” opening paragraph, that we’re surprised by the opening to the latest piece:

They weren’t murderers or anything; they had merely stolen more money than most people can rationally conceive of, from their own customers, in a few blinks of an eye. But then they went one step further. They came to Washington, took an oath before Congress, and lied about it.

Somewhere deep inside Goldman HQ, Lucas Van Praag and his crew, are hunkering down.

Is this line the “Vampire Squid” sentence of Taibbi’s latest takedown?

