Continuing his crusade against Wall Street, Matt Taibbi takes aim at the Obama administration. He accuses the President of running as a progressive, but then allowing Robert Rubin and various Wall Street allies dictate policy. Can’t say we disagree. (video via ZeroHedge)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.