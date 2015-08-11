The world's best competitive eater also has a hilarious YouTube channel

Matt Stonie can can eat more hot dogs in a single sitting than most people eat in a single year — and he’s also great at YouTube.

At just 23, Stonie is one of the biggest names in the world of professional eating, The Next Web reports. This year, he made headlines after he dominated the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York.

The all-star eater also shares his gift with the world on YouTube. His videos, like “32 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Eaten in 1 Minute” and “Massive 10,000 Calorie English Breakfast Challenge,” have been viewed millions of times. Watching Stonie pack away days worth of calories in just minutes is strangely mesmerising.

Check out Matt Stonie’s impressive career and even more impressive stomach.

Meet Matt 'The Megatoad' Stonie. Stonie's nickname, 'The Megatoad,' was inspired by 'Super Mario Bros' character. He is currently the number one competitive eater in the world, according to Major League Eating. This summer, he won the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. The winning tally? 62 hot dogs and buns in just ten minutes. Stonie's career as a professional eater began in 2010, after he successfully ate a five-pound 'Burritozilla,' at a restaurant in San Jose, California, and realised he had a gift for eating. Since then, he's gained over 700,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Here's a clip of Stonie digging into 11 pounds of ramen noodles. With his top videos garnering millions of views, people are hooked on watching Stonie's mind-boggling food feats each week. His top video, 'Takis Fuego & Hot Cheetos Challenge,' has over 3 million views. Check out Stonie demolishing this 5,000 calorie bowl of Trix cereal. Keep in mind, the recommended serving size is 160 calories. 'When I think about my YouTube videos, I want to do what others want to see. Things that make people gasp,' Stonie told The Next Web.

In another popular video, Stonie challenges himself to eat all the calories that Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps reportedly consumes in a single day, including an entire pizza. Channeling Phelps, Stonie donned a swim camp and goggles for the video. 'I felt like I was going to die,' Stonie told The Next Web of the Olympian-sized meal, which took him 42 minutes to complete. He currently holds the world record for eating birthday cake, finishing over five pounds of sheet-cake in nine minutes. 'When I do these contests, it's work for me,' Stonie told The Next Web. Stonie practices regularly by eating competition foods, like these packages of Nathan's hot dogs. His practice is paying off. Stonie recently took home this check for $2,000 after winning the 2015 World Pork Roll Championship. In addition to his participation in the competitive circuit, Stonie says he intends to keep making YouTube videos for 'fun,' The Next Web reports.

