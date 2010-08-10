Matt Simmons Has Died

Photo: AP

Prominent oil investor Matt Simmons died of a heart attack last night at his home in North Haven, Maine, according to police reports.The famed energy banker was a prominent proponent of peak oil theory, and most recently got attention for his dire calls about the fate of the Gulf of Mexico.



The debate about the effect of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill — he thought it would be cataclysmic — lead him to split with his old firm, Simmons & Co., of which he was the chairman emeritus.

His legacy will no doubt be his work on peak oil and resource scarcity.

