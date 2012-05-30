HOW TO PARTY LIKE MILLIONAIRES FOR FREE: San Francisco Startup Hustlers Show The Way

Owen Thomas
Westhampton Beach house

Even in Silicon Valley, some people are jealous of New York’s startup boogie.

The cofounders of Tracks.by, a San Francisco startup which helps musicians cultivate online fans, jetted off to New York on a whim last week to drum up business and see what the buzz was about.

Matt Schlicht and Mazy Kazerooni had no plans and barely any Big Apple connections—but they’d helped Lil Wayne get 36 million Facebook fans, and they cultivated relationships with artists as early employees at Ustream.

They ended up partying with Britney Spears’s manager, Adam Leber, and landing a Hamptons mansion, rent-free.

Oh, and it wasn’t all play: They signed up new clients and added 100,000,000 new fans to Tracks.by’s platform.

Schlicht flew five people to New York on a whim the Friday before Memorial Day. His budget: $2,500.

Next stop: 50 Cent's record label, G-Unit.

They had their first meeting with a big record label, RCA—Britney Spears's label.

Blogfather Anil Dash, now a technical advisor to President Obama, is a must-see on the New York tech scene.

Schlicht and Kazerooni dropped in at MTV to see A$AP Rocky on RapFix Live. Gene Simmons popped in and made a prison joke.

They met Chiddy Bang at a Maxim party.

Afterwards, Chiddy Bang invited them to the studio. They were there until 6 a.m.

The Tracks.by crew traded social-media advice to get this Hamptons mansion rent-free. It's normally $25,000 for one weekend.

Then tragedy struck. Kazerooni got hit by a car.

Chiddy was alarmed. Schlicht got this text message.

Kazerooni made a fast recovery. Back to work.

Friends like David Banner came to visit at the Hamptons—and they made it to Britney Spears's party.

They still know how to rock out in San Francisco!

Check out these photos from Face.com's epic party >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us