HOW TO PARTY LIKE MILLIONAIRES FOR FREE: San Francisco Startup Hustlers Show The Way

Even in Silicon Valley, some people are jealous of New York’s startup boogie.



The cofounders of Tracks.by, a San Francisco startup which helps musicians cultivate online fans, jetted off to New York on a whim last week to drum up business and see what the buzz was about.

Matt Schlicht and Mazy Kazerooni had no plans and barely any Big Apple connections—but they’d helped Lil Wayne get 36 million Facebook fans, and they cultivated relationships with artists as early employees at Ustream.

They ended up partying with Britney Spears’s manager, Adam Leber, and landing a Hamptons mansion, rent-free.

Oh, and it wasn’t all play: They signed up new clients and added 100,000,000 new fans to Tracks.by’s platform.

