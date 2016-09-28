Matt Ryan had a funny moment when he had second thoughts about blocking a 300-pound defender

In what pundits are agreeing was, at best, the second-most entertaining competition to be televised on the evening of Monday, September 26, 2016 (behind the presidential debate), the Atlanta Falcons shellacked the New Orleans Saints, 45-32, to improve to 2-1 on the young NFL season.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had himself a nice evening, going 20-for-30 for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers.
He also displayed incredible judgment and body-control to avoid getting in the way of a charging Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 308 pounds. Fairley was trying to chase down a running back who had changed directions.
Ryan appeared to choose life over making a block:
Ryan had a fun little reaction after the play ended:
The Falcons are currently leading the NFC South and play the Panthers, Vikings, and Seahawks — three defensive juggernauts — in the coming weeks. Ryan was right to hit the deck before Fairley hit him.
NOW WATCH: Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman shares what she’s learned from fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.