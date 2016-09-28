Matt Ryan had a funny moment when he had second thoughts about blocking a 300-pound defender

In what pundits are agreeing was, at best, the second-most entertaining competition to be televised on the evening of Monday, September 26, 2016 (behind the presidential debate), the Atlanta Falcons shellacked the New Orleans Saints, 45-32, to improve to 2-1 on the young NFL season.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had himself a nice evening, going 20-for-30 for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers.

He also displayed incredible judgment and body-control to avoid getting in the way of a charging Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 308 pounds. Fairley was trying to chase down a running back who had changed directions.

Ryan appeared to choose life over making a block:

Ryan had a fun little reaction after the play ended:

The Falcons are currently leading the NFC South and play the Panthers, Vikings, and Seahawks — three defensive juggernauts — in the coming weeks. Ryan was right to hit the deck before Fairley hit him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.