Motorola Xoom Tablet At $1,200?

Those flowers are awfully expensive, guy.

Photo: Screenshot

This morning, Best Buy posted a pre-order page listing Motorola’s android-based Xoom tablet is for $1,199. Update: Engadget reports that this probably only a placeholder price, and the real price will be the $800 that’s been rumoured for several months.



The Xoom is first tablet running Android 3.0, the first version of Google’s OS tailored specifically for tablets.

But $1,200 would be the same price as the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is Apple’s top of the line portable computer — a full-fledged notebook computer running a full-fledged operating system and a full complement of apps. It would be more than the Macbook Air, which starts at $999. It would be more than most ultraportable Windows notebooks. It would be nearly FOUR TIMES the price of the cheapest netbook PCs on the market.

It would even make Windows tablets look cheap by comparison.

So this is probably only a placeholder price, but Motorola isn’t exactly known for its bargain pricing: earlier this month the company decided to charge $500 for Atrix, which is basically a glorified mobile phone dock with a screen.

