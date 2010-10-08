Matt Rosoff Joins SAI As West Coast Editor

We’re thrilled to announce that Matt Rosoff is joining us as West Coast editor.



For the past three years, we’ve been covering the tech business from New York, without a senior presence in the Valley. This perspective has had its benefits–the Valley can become an echo-chamber–but there’s nothing like having a great writer and analyst right in the mix.

For the past decade, Matt has been an analyst covering Microsoft for “Directions On Microsoft.” Prior to that, he was a writer and editor at CNET. Matt rekindled his journalism career recently, when he started freelancing about the online music industry for CNET. And now he’s moving his family from Seattle to the Bay area to set up our West Coast bureau.

Matt published his first post for us two weeks ago. It’s about how Microsoft has finally stopped pretending that it’s a growth company.

We’re excited to have Matt on the team and can’t wait for him to start full time (next Monday). Matt’s Twitter handle is @mattrosoff. If you’d like to get your foot in the door with him early, you can contact him at [email protected].

