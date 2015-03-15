A 45-yard strike in the Premier League is being called the goal of the year

Matt Phillips of Queens Park Rangers delivered an absolutely stunning goal from 45 yards out in their Premier League Match against Crystal Palace.

The goal came late in the match with QPR trailing 3-0. At that point, what does it hurt to rip one from near midfield and that is exactly what Phillips did.











The goal is already being called a strong goal of the year contender, if not the favourite.

Replays showed that the ball had almost no spin at all, causing it to dance and wobble through the air much like a knuckleball in baseball.

QPR went on to lose 3-1 but will have this goal to smile about.

