We’ve always wondered about CNBC’s Matt Nesto: Is he an AV-room geek or a frat guy? The answer, apparently, is the latter. Here’s how he started-off his segment, after the previous guy mentioned selling in “high-beta financials.” Nesto went to Emerson college. Here’s their list of Greek organisations.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.