Matt Moran bought a pub for Christmas

Matt Moran and Bruce Solomon. Photo: supplied

Chef Matt Moran and business partner Bruce Solomon have bought the Sydney beachside hotel the Clovelly, signing the deal just before Christmas.

Their hospitality group, Solotel, will take charge of the eastern suburbs pub the locals call The Cloey in February next year after signing the deal with the Iris Group this week.

The latest acquisition comes a fortnight after Solotel bought Sydney CBD restaurant Chophouse from the receivers of the failed Keystone group.

The price for the popular pub was not disclosed, but the new acquisition give Solotel 28 venues, including Moran’s recently revamped Aria, Chiswick, North Bondi Fish, Opera Bar, Paddington Inn and and The Sheaf in Double Bay.

Solotel merged with Matt Moran’s company, MorSol, earlier this year, adding the chef’s five restaurant and event businesses to the portfolio.

The latest deal by Solotel ends a year notable for consolidation in the hospitality industry, with Melbourne’s Dixon Hospitality acquiring several of the former Keystone assets, and Urban Purveyor Group taking over Neil Perry’s Rockpool group and Barry McDonald’s Fratelli Fresh chain, while Justin Hemmes’ Merivale also continued to add to his portfolio, recently opening the revamped Queens Hotel in Newtown and recently buying the Tennyson hotel in Mascot.

Bruce Solomon said no immediate changes are planned for the Clovelly, which has a bistro, beer garden, two bars, function rooms and accommodation.

“We are thrilled to be taking over such a well-loved pub that really is the full package – it has a brilliant location, ocean views and a great pub culture,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.