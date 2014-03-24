Another Pitcher Was Struck In The Face By A Line Drive

Matt Moore of the Tampa Bay Rays was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox.

Moore was able to get up and grab the ball to retire Bogaerts at first base (you can see the full video below).



Moore was bleeding from the mouth and according to the Rays, he needed a “couple stitches” for a cut on his lip and did not have any concussion symptoms. He will receive x-rays on Monday.

It was the second time this spring a Major League pitcher was struck in the face after Cincinnati Reds closer Aroldis Chapman was hit in the forehead by a line drive.

Moore may have deflected the ball with his glove before it struck his face, although replays were not clear. Also, the ball did not appear to be hit very hard.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Here is the full video.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.