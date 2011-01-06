Matt Millen Admits He "Stunk" As GM Of The Detroit Lions

Photo: AP

Former Detroit Lions president Matt Millen has finally admitted what football fans everywhere have known for a long time — he was a horrible football executive.The Denver Post asked for Millen’s opinion after the Broncos hired John Elway, another former player with no front office experience, to take over their entire football operations.



Millen said: “I hope John does better than I did, because I stunk at it.”

Since Millen was the only other example they could think of (and his tenure was the arguably the biggest disaster in pro football history) he might have some unique insight.

“It’s less about the game of football,” he said. “It’s less about X’s and O’s. It’s less about personnel decisions. It’s a job about managing people. It’s about building a consensus when you pick the right head coach.”

Naturally, those were all things Millen was awful at. His confession, while a bit late, might be a salve on the wounds of Lions fans, but he’s got a long way to go to make up for 0-16.

